Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

City of Busan Delivers Statement to Consulate of Japan to Withdraw Contaminated Water Release Plan

Haps Staff

The city of Busan delivered to the Consulate General of Japan in Busan a statement yesterday demanding the Japanese government to withdraw its plan to release contaminated water from Fukushima into the sea.

The statement calls for the withdrawal of Tokyo’s decision to release radioactive wastewater into the ocean, for the transparent disclosure of information on the contaminated water, and for consultations with neighboring countries on how to handle the wastewater.

It also says the city will sternly deal with the issue by working with the central government, other local governments, citizens, and the international community.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
76 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 