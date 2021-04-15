City of Busan Delivers Statement to Consulate of Japan to Withdraw Contaminated Water Release Plan

The city of Busan delivered to the Consulate General of Japan in Busan a statement yesterday demanding the Japanese government to withdraw its plan to release contaminated water from Fukushima into the sea.

The statement calls for the withdrawal of Tokyo’s decision to release radioactive wastewater into the ocean, for the transparent disclosure of information on the contaminated water, and for consultations with neighboring countries on how to handle the wastewater.

It also says the city will sternly deal with the issue by working with the central government, other local governments, citizens, and the international community.