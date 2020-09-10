NewsBusan News

City of Busan Eases Restrictions On Six High Risk Facilities

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced that restrictions on six of the 12 deemed high-risk facilities have been eased as of 3 p.m. yesterday.

Though cases of group infection of coronavirus are continuing, it was determined that it was safe to reopen some of the affected business.

Those allowed to reopen were entertainment pubs, karaoke rooms, singing rooms, buffets, PC cafes, and indoor gyms for intense group exercise (GX).

The other six — night clubs and room salons, colatech (Korean-style cabaret), hunting pocha, indoor standing performance halls, direct sales (e.g., door-to-door sales) promotion centers, and large-scale (300 or more people) hagwons — will remain under the current conditions until September 20th.

While operations are allowed, such facilities will be under a one-strike out system that immediately bans gatherings when violations to quarantine regulations are found. Also if a visitor is found to have been infected, gatherings at all facilities in the same category will be banned.

Public baths, which have not had new cases for 14 days, have also been lifted from the administrative order banning gatherings at noon yesterday.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Unemployment Increases 1.6% In Busan Last Month

BeFM News -
The number of people employed in Busan decreased last month and unemployed people increased. 
Read more
Busan News

Mystery Still Surrounds The Man Who Washed Up on Haeundae Beach Monday Morning

BeFM News -
Local Coast Guards are looking into the death of a man in his 40s who was found in the coastal waters of Haeundae, presumed to have died due to Typhoon Haishen.
Read more
Busan News

Typhoon Haishen: What Happened in Busan

BeFM News -
Here's what happened around the city yesterday according to local media reports including BeFM News.
Read more
Busan News

17 Churches in Busan Once Again Violate Administration Order

Haps Staff -
17 churches were once again caught for violating administrative orders to ban face-to-face gathering yesterday.
Read more
Busan News

Update: Typhoon Haishen Turns East, But Busan, Gyeongnam Still in its Path

Haps Staff -
Strong winds and heavy rains are expected on Monday as Typhoon Haishen makes its way towards the Korean peninsula.
Read more
Busan News

Busan Extends Level 2 Social Distancing Until September 20th

BeFM News -
The city of Busan is extending level two social distancing for another two weeks until the 20th.
Read more

The Latest

City of Busan Eases Restrictions On Six High Risk Facilities

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that restrictions on six of the 12 deemed high-risk facilities have been eased as of 3 p.m. yesterday.
Read more

How to Watch the 16th Busan International Dance Festival Online

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 16th Busan International Dance Festival 2020 set for this weekend has canceled all of its on-site events scheduled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

부산시, 고위험시설 6종 ‘집합 금지→제한’ 완화

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 9월 10일 오후 3시부로 PC방 등 고위험시설 6종에 대해 집합금지 행정명령을 집합제한으로 완화한다고 밝혔다. 
Read more

McQueen’s Offering Surf and Turf Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McQueen's at the Hilton Hotel in Gijang is hosting a "Surf and Turf" special this September.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Construction of Gumosan Cable Car to Begin

Travel Haps Staff -
Construction of the Gumosan Cable Car in Hadong-gun, Gyeongnam province is set to begin after a six-month delay.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
78 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Thu
24 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
24 °
Mon
24 °

Dine & Drink

McQueen’s Offering Surf and Turf Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
McQueen's at the Hilton Hotel in Gijang is hosting a "Surf and Turf" special this September.
Read more

Centum Beer Festival Officially Calls Off This Year’s Event

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Organizers of the Centum Beer Festival have officially canceled this year's event.
Read more

Delivery Apps Doing Big Business as Diners Stay Home

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Major delivery apps are enjoying a large increase in business as many diners forego dine-in options around the country.
Read more

HQ Bar Announces September Promotions

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli has announced its September food and drink promotions.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea