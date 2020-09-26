City of Busan Encouraging Non Face-to-Face Family Gatherings this Chuseok

The city of Busan City actively encouraging a non-face-to-face family gathering for the upcoming Chuseok holiday amid concerns that visits to hometowns may lead to the spread of COVID-19.

Busan City said it will release a few videos on how to spend Chuseok holidays without an actual meet up in person on its official YouTube channel ‘Busan News’. The videos focus on the ‘Untact’ social movement so that people can spend the Chuseok’ holiday in a ‘Non-face-to-face’ format.

The video showcases a drama-like content on how a family could spend Chuseok morning in an untact way, such as using a video call service to communicate with families and relatives.