City of Busan Extends Entertainment Facility Closures for Another Week

The city of Busan has decided to extend the administration order against entertainment facilities by another week.

The city said yesterday that it will prohibit mass gathering at 71 businesses considered high-risk facilities for COVID-19 for one more week until noon.

The administrative order was in effect for the facilities for 14 days from noon on the 12th until noon today.

71 places include 14 clubs, 15 bars, and 42 colatheques, an entertainment facility used mainly by the elderly, were ordered to temporarily prevent mass gatherings at peak night-time hours by the city.

Two colatheques were caught breaking the ordinance the first weekend it went into effect.