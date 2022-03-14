City of Busan Holding Seven Bridges Brand Design Preference Survey

The city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization is conducting a brand design (BI) preference survey for the ‘Seven Bridges Landmark Project’ project using 7 coastal bridges and 7 beaches in Busan, an international tourism city until March 24.

The city is promoting the Seven Bridges brand development project to develop differentiated tourism contents unique to Busan by utilizing ‘luck’, which symbolizes the number ‘7’, which is the common denominator of 7 coastal bridges and 7 beaches in Busan.

Anyone can participate in this preference survey until March 24 through the survey link posted on the website of ‘Visit Busan‘.

A mobile gift certificate is provided to 1,000 participants through a lottery among participants.

In addition, an online survey will be conducted simultaneously for design, tourism industry workers, and overseas tourists who wish to travel to Korea.

The city plans to finalize the brand design (BI) in April by collecting opinions from citizens and experts and promoting the Seven Bridge brand in earnest.

“We are promoting the development of the Seven Bridge brand that will be remembered by tourists for a long time. We will try to establish it as a representative tourism content,” Jo Yu-jang, director of the Busan Tourism MICE Industry Bureau said.

The 7 coastal bridges are Gwangan Bridge, Busan Port Bridge, Yeongdo Bridge, Namhang Bridge, Eulsukdo Bridge, Shinho Bridge, and Gadeok Bridge, while the 7 beaches include Imrang Beach, Ilgwang Beach, Songjeong Beach, Haeundae Beach, Gwangalli Beach, Songdo Beach, and Dadaepo Beach.