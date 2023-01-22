City of Busan Joins Forces With Samjin Fish Cake Co. to Promote World Expo Bid

Image: City of Busan
The city of Busan and Samjin Foods, the manufacturer of Samjin Fish Cake, decided to join forces in promoting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

It was announced that the city will promote Busan’s bid for the 2030 world Expo by using Samjin Fish Cake products from April 22nd to 30th.

To wish for the 2030 Busan World Expo, Samjin Fish Cake plans to stack up packing boxes into the shape of a pyramid, next to checkout counters at their Busan Station Gwangjung Branch, Yeongdo Main Branch, and the Busan Station Ramada Branch.

 

