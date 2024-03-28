Dine & Drink

City of Busan Launches Special Crackdown for Ensuring Citizen Food Safety

By BeFM News

The city of Busan will strengthen food safety management for delivery restaurants by inspecting the hygiene management status of restaurants registered on delivery apps and providing hygiene consulting.

As the demand for delivery food increases with the recent popularization of delivery app orders, the city is conducting inspections to alleviate citizens’ concerns about the hygiene of delivery restaurants and to prevent food safety accidents.

Starting in April, special inspections will be conducted on about 160 delivery restaurants serving dishes like malatang, skewers, and hot pot, as well as about 20 unmanned cafes that prepare and sell coffee using vending machines, robots, and similar devices, across the 16 districts and counties for a month.

Additionally, from April to December, nightly hygiene management inspections will be carried out twice a month on nighttime operating restaurants registered on delivery apps.

 

