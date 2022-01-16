City of Busan Looking for Tourism Brand Slogan Ideas

The city of Busan announced that it will openly recruit Busan tourism brand slogan ideas to promote Busan, an international tourism city, to the world from the 15th with the Busan Tourism Organization.

In order to develop a tourism brand, the city has been deducing the identity keywords of Busan through various groups such as tourism industry workers, university students (Busan Friends), and experts since November last year, and this event is to add the sparking ideas of citizens to the derived keywords. open

City branding is a process of building competitiveness that instills an image of a city to visit and to live in Korea.

Idea submission will be held from January 15 to 25, and anyone can participate through the Google link posted on the website of ‘Visit Busan’, the Busan tourism portal.

For the participants, 250 people will be selected through a lottery and mobile gift certificates will be presented.

The slogan should include: ‘marine, international, colorful, reversed, connected’, keywords selected by experts and citizens.

In addition, the city is also in the process of producing a unique video with the theme of ‘HIP (Hip) unique to Busan’, and it is scheduled to be released on YouTube at the end of this month.

“The importance of brand slogan marketing that delivers a unified message is increasing day by day. We will prepare and develop active promotional marketing so that the explosively increasing number of tourists can visit Busan,” Jo Yu-jang, director of the Busan Tourism Mice Industry Bureau, said.