City of Busan Looks to Develop its MICE Industry

A final survey report was announced on the City of Busan’s mid-to-long-term development plan for its MICE industry.

Specific projects include the construction of a large exhibition hall in western Busan and the designation of North Port as an international conference complex.

With the increased likelihood of a Gadeok New Airport, the plan also includes building an inner-city airport terminal in Centum City.

The city also plans to develop an international network with advanced MICE cities and develop joint marketing and integrated branding for Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam.

The Meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions tourism industries is considered one of the biggest industries of growth in Busan.