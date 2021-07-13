City of Busan Looks to Sign MOA With Royal Russell School Within The Year

Local media has reported that the city of Busan is looking to sign a “Memorandum of Agreement” (MOA) with Royal Russell School that will bring a campus of the elite British school to Myeongji International New City.

Mayor Park held a video conference with Andrew Merriman, head of Royal Russell School on the 1st of this month and promised to sign an MOA within this year according to the local report.

The Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority and the City of Busan announced back in July of 2019 that they chose Royal Russell School as the preferred bidding candidate for the education institute to operate the K through 12 programs in Myeongji.

The plans include the school offering a K-12 education with two lecture buildings, a dormitory, and a gymnasium on 29,547 square meters of land at the Myeongji International New City Global Campus with 740 domestic and international students.

If things go according to plan, the school will open in 2024 after consultation with the Busan Board of Education and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy in 2022.

The school is part of the second phase of the Myeongji Global Campus project.

The first phase, which was to attract universities, struggled with its first phase as Friedrich-Alexander University (FAU), which opened its branch campus in Busan back in 2011, closed in 2017 after struggling to attract students and faculty.