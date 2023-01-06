NewsBusan News

City of Busan Looks to Stabilize Prices Ahead of Lunar New Year

BeFM News

Ahead of Lunar New Year, the city of Busan and related organizations are working together to stabilize prices.

Busan City announced that it would hold a meeting today attended by organizations such as the Fair Trade Commission and the Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation to discuss measures to stabilize prices for the Lunar New Year.

The city plans to increase the supply of items such as apples, pears, and beef, and encourage wholesale markets to expand shipments.

In addition, a supply and demand task force will be operated until prices of agricultural and livestock products are stabilized.

