City of Busan Looks to Tackle Fine Dust Problems

The city of Busan said it will start fine dust cleaning procedures to counter bad levels of fine particulate matter blanketing the city this month.

March is the month with the highest concentration of fine dust due to frequent foreign influences and atmospheric congestion due to weather factors such as northwest wind caused by mobile high pressure.

Accordingly, the city will further strengthen and implement the fine dust seasonal management system which has been promoted since December last year, for different sectors such as industry, life, and transportation.

In the industrial sector, special inspections will be strengthened against illegal discharge activities at large-emission-producing workplaces and industrial complexes, as well as strengthened patrols by private surveillance teams.

In the life sector, an expanded number of 104 cleaning vehicles, including dust suction vehicles, will be operated two to three times a day from once or twice a day.

The transportation sector will conduct special inspections on vehicle emissions through traffic device crackdowns and video camera measurements in areas with high concentrations of vehicles such as bus garages and intersections until the 31st.

