NewsBusan News

City of Busan Looks to Tackle Residential Parking Problems

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has prepared a four-year comprehensive plan to solve parking problems in residential areas.

It announced today the “Busan City Parking Comprehensive Plan” which includes its future direction and long-term plans over the next four years to solve the severe parking issues.

In particular, the plan focuses on resolving parking difficulties in 67 parking improvement zones, including single-family and multi-family residential areas with limited parking spaces, and providing parking lots near traditional markets.

As of the end of 2021, the number of registered automobiles in Busan was 1.31 million, and the number of parking lots was 1.71 million. 

This is a figure that satisfies the minimum required parking lot securing rate of 130%, which is a combination of residential, working, and visited places suggested by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport compared to 109.2% in 2017.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
23.7 ° C
23.7 °
23.7 °
86 %
5.2kmh
97 %
Mon
24 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
26 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 