City of Busan Looks to Tackle Residential Parking Problems

The city of Busan has prepared a four-year comprehensive plan to solve parking problems in residential areas.

It announced today the “Busan City Parking Comprehensive Plan” which includes its future direction and long-term plans over the next four years to solve the severe parking issues.

In particular, the plan focuses on resolving parking difficulties in 67 parking improvement zones, including single-family and multi-family residential areas with limited parking spaces, and providing parking lots near traditional markets.

As of the end of 2021, the number of registered automobiles in Busan was 1.31 million, and the number of parking lots was 1.71 million.

This is a figure that satisfies the minimum required parking lot securing rate of 130%, which is a combination of residential, working, and visited places suggested by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport compared to 109.2% in 2017.