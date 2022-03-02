City of Busan, Lotte World Adventure Busan to Open On-site Inspection of Traffic Communication Measures

Ahead of the opening of Lotte World Adventure Busan in the Osiria Tourist Complex, a discussion between the city and the theme park on the overall transportation measures such as securing parking lots and solutions for congestion in the main entrance and exiting areas, and conducting on-site inspections were held.

This on-site inspection was conducted by the Busan Metropolitan Autonomous Police Committee and minimized inconvenience to citizens by identifying possible problems and finding solutions through collaboration with related organizations for the phenomenon of pulling into a specific lane due to vehicles entering the Lotte Theme Park tourist complex.

Busan Metropolitan City and the National Police Agency have completed the expansion of the lower first lane of Gijang Coastal Road and Dongbusan Tourist Road and installed 6 unmanned signal and speed enforcement cameras and 4 trespassing facilities to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

Lotte World Adventure Busan plans to secure its own parking lot and establish a customer distribution plan, and minimize congestion by distributing visiting customers through a reservation system for two weeks after opening and discounted afternoon and night tickets.

n addition, Busan Metropolitan City Corporation and Gijang-gun plan to operate internal circulation buses, establish a pedestrian overpass between Osiria Station and theme park, and crackdown on illegal parking and stopping.

The theme park will open on March 31st.