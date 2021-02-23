NewsBusan News

City of Busan Operates the Nation’s First Special Quarantine Taxis

Taxis dedicated to people with suspicious symptoms of COVID-19 have begun operation in Busan.

The operation is being handled by ‘Tomato Taxi’ of LiraSoft, a local company that received the highest franchise license from the city of Busan.

People who could not be transported by a personal car or move on foot can now ride the dedicated taxis.

When citizens with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 visit public health centers for diagnostic tests, according to the guidelines of the Central Disaster Countermeasure Headquarters, they should use an ambulance first and if it is difficult to use, they should use their own vehicle or walk by themselves.

Accordingly, the city of Busan continued to request the introduction of a quarantine taxi, led by the citizen quarantine promotion team which provides quarantine items such as barriers, disinfectants, and masks to block splashes in the taxi.

Tomato Taxi is expected to operate this supplementary service in order to solve the inconvenience of moving citizens and block the COVID-19 infection of taxi operators, although the operating performance of the quarantine taxi is expected to be somewhat poor.

Tomato taxis are operated only by designated vehicles and workers in compliance with the quarantine guidelines and are scheduled to be distributed by district.

Full-scale operation begins on the 22nd and will be expanded from March.

To use a quarantine taxi, you can make a reservation by phone through the Tomato Taxi Call Center (1668-1982) or use the mobile ‘Tomato Taxi Application’. Mobile reservations are available 24 hours a day.

The fare is the same as for a regular taxi. In the case of using a quarantine taxi, you can also return to your home using the quarantine taxi, as there is no waiting fee while you arrive at your destination health center and undergo a COVID-19 diagnostic test.

 

