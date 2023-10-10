City of Busan Prepares Measures for Upcoming Festivals

Busan is gearing up for upcoming events such as the Busan Fireworks Festival and other large festivals scheduled in the coming weeks.

The city is diligently working to ensure that accommodation and restaurant facilities adhere to stringent hygiene and safety standards.

Efforts include regular inspections conducted by the Public Relations Department, focusing on festival venues, nearby areas, and tourist attractions.

The objective is to enhance the overall hygiene and cleanliness image of accommodations and dining establishments while promoting price stability.

Promotion Schedule and Inspection Areas:

October 4th – October 13th (1-2 Parking Areas): Areas frequently visited by tourists such as airports, railway stations, parks, and amusement parks.

Busan One Asia Festival (October 21st – October 22nd).

Busan Fireworks Festival (November 4th). October 10th – October 20th (2-3 Parking Areas): Vicinities surrounding event venues like fireworks festivals.

Popular restaurants and cafes in Busan. October 23rd – November 3rd (4-5 Parking Areas): Areas around the fireworks festival venue.

Inspection of insufficient parking facilities (security) from the 1st to the 3rd.

The city recently initiated food safety promotional activities in the vicinity of Busan Station, targeting restaurants that were charging exorbitant prices. These efforts led to improvements in hygiene and an increased sense of consumer friendliness.

Looking ahead, as the Busan Fireworks Festival approaches on November 4th, the Consumer Food Sanitation Supervisory Service, among other public and private entities, will collaborate on food safety promotional activities at the event venue, Gwangalli Beach.

Furthermore, in the vicinity of event venues such as the Busan International Film Festival, Busan Fireworks Festival, and Busan One Asia Festival, accommodations and restaurants will undergo intensive hygiene inspections to ensure the highest standards.

Key areas of inspection and guidance include:

Posting and adherence to price lists inside and outside sales offices.

Prevention of food waste recycling.

Hygienic handling of ingredients and compliance with consumption deadlines.

Hygienic management of cooking facilities.

Prevention of food poisoning and reinforcement of personal hygiene through on-site hygiene education.

Encouraging business owners and practitioners to prioritize kindness and hospitality.

Special emphasis will be placed on providing accurate information, such as transparent pricing, to prevent tourists from being misled by inflated accommodation and food costs.

In partnership with accommodation and food industry groups, Busan City is actively working to eliminate price gouging, stabilize fees, and promote kindness and hygiene.