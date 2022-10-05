City of Busan Prepares Transportation Measures Ahead of BTS Concert

The city of Busan announced traffic measures for the ‘BTS Concert to Inspire Busan World Expo 2030’ to be held on the 15th.

The main traffic measures are:

— Significant increase in public transportation

— Securing parking outside the main gateway road

— Provision of parking space for large buses

— Adjusting airport routes

— Increasing flights and trains

— Strengthening enforcement of illegal parking

— Controlling of some sections

— Drone shooting (Busan Tube, and transmitting real-time traffic conditions).

After the confirmation of the Sajik Asiad Main Stadium of the BTS concert venue, the city has formed a joint transportation support team (TF) with related organizations to discuss various measures for the convenience of visitor access.

Looking at the details, first of all, for the smooth parking of large buses for group passengers, a total of 300 parking spaces are provided on WorldCup-daero and Geoje-daero to provide convenience for ARMYs, overseas tourists, hotel guests, and group transporters from other regions.

In addition, as the number of visitors coming to Busan using individual cars is expected to increase sharply, cars are parked at the gateways of major highways and then arrive at the main performance hall using the urban railroad and Donghae Line.

First, visitors using the Gyeongbu Expressway (Seoul Metropolitan Area, Chungcheong Province, Daegu, Gyeongbuk) will use four public parking lots: Nopo Station, Namsan Station, Guseo Station, and Jangjeon Station.

Visitors using the Namhae Expressway (Honam, West Gyeongnam, Changwon, Masan) use five locations including Gangseo Sports Park, Gangseo-gu Office, Daedaecheon, Sukdeung Park, and Deokcheon 3-dong public parking lot.

Visitors using the Donghae Expressway (Pohang, Gyeongju, Ulsan, Gijang) will use parking in six places, including the temporary parking lot at Osiria Station and the parking lot at Shinhaeundae Station, and can use the urban railroad or Donghae Line.

A total of 5,068 passenger car parking spaces, including facility parking lots and temporary parking lots, will be secured around the performance hall, and entry and blocking will be implemented in the order of arrival, and the availability of free parking spaces will be provided in real-time.

For train users, KTX and SRT will operate two and one more up and down, respectively, and two additional spare trains on the Donghae Line will be organized and waiting for operations.

For domestic flights, the Incheon to Gimhae Airport international transfer service has been operating twice a day since September 30, and international flights will be operated 3 to 7 times a week (October 13 to 15) between Busan and Japan.

Also, for airport users, the route was adjusted so that the airport bus number 307 goes through the performance hall, the interval between trains was reduced to 15 minutes by increasing the number of trains from 13 to 6, and the interval between trains was shortened by increasing the number of Busan-Gimhae Light Railroad trains (24). 6-8 minutes → 4-6 minutes).

The most important urban railroad, lines 1 to 4, will increase 50 times, shortening the dispatch time (6-8 minutes → 5-6 minutes) before and after the event time (3 pm to 11:30 pm) and operating intensively.

In addition, city village buses passing through Sajik Main Stadium will increase by 34 from 253 on 18 routes, intensively dispatching before and after event hours (1 pm to 6 pm, 7:30 pm to 9 pm).

As taxi passengers are expected to be concentrated upon returning home after the event is over, they are divided into 5 zones (Busan Station, Airport, Nopo, Sasang, Haeundae), and large (temporary) platforms are installed and distributed transport.

The city and the gu jointly organized an illegal parking enforcement team of 27 people in 10 groups to crack down on vehicles that interfere with traffic and operate a comprehensive traffic countermeasure team of 80 people to ensure traffic safety for visitors at major intersections, temporary parking lots, and crosswalks.

For smooth traffic communication around the venue, with the active review and cooperation of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, they also considered pedestrian and traffic safety by setting some traffic control and parking/stop prohibiting sections on the sports park road.

By using the mobile app (Busan traffic information), real-time traffic information can be checked through 192 CCTVs, and various information such as communication information for all areas of Busan and unexpected information can also be checked.

The city of Busan plans to launch a drone to provide real-time traffic conditions around the theater to visitors for the first time in the country.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., real-time vehicle movement status is provided on Busan Tube, the official YouTube channel of Busan City, with traffic in a radius of 1.5 km around the venue to prevent spectators from rushing to a specific route and parking outside the parking lot.

Meanwhile, the North Port and Haeundae Beach, where the live play will be held, will also increase the number of subway lines 1 and 2, and increase the number of city buses in the direction of the event venue to intensively dispatch before and after the event time. Each side is secured and operated.

Executive Mayor Lee Byung-jin said, “As this is an event that is attracting attention from all over the world to host the 2030 Busan World Expo, we will do our best to provide convenient transportation for tourists visiting Busan. We ask for the broad understanding of citizens and the use of public transportation.”