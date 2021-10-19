City of Busan Preparing For a Gradual Recovery of Daily Life

The city of Busan launched the ‘COVID-19 Daily Recovery Support Committee’ on the 13th and has begun preparing a step-by-step roadmap for daily recovery with the goal of the end of October.

A major executive meeting was held in yesterday morning and measures were taken to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and restore daily life.

Intensive discussions were held on countermeasures for four areas.

— Culture and tourism MICE: support for normalization of aviation and tourism industries, support for activation of MICE events, support for domestic and overseas market development by tourism companies.

— Economy and livelihood: measures to support economic recovery of small business owners and self-employed people, diversification of market support for SMEs, the establishment of a non-face-to-face economic policy activation promotion system.

“Despite Busan is a large city, the number of confirmed cases in the last week, it is relatively good compared to other cities“so that it can become a model city for the ‘step-by-step recovery of daily life’ through preemptive responses in the fields of economy, culture, and people’s livelihood. We plan to do our best to overcome the crisis in society as a whole,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said.

Meanwhile, the city will hold a ‘Strategy Meeting for Response to the Era of Step-by-Step Restoration of Daily Life’ in line with the government’s announcement of the government’s ‘Step-by-Step Recovery of Daily Life’, and put heads together with representatives and experts from all walks of life in each of the four fields to reflect the voices of the field. We plan to actively promote it.