City of Busan Promotes “2021 Digital Sex Crime Response Measures”

The city of Busan announced it is promoting countermeasures against digital sex crimes.

The measures will focus on supporting digital sex crime victims in cooperation with the Community Chest of Korea, universities, and private organizations, and strengthening the ability to respond to digital sex crime in the community.

It will largely be divided into areas of support for victims, improvement of public awareness, and reinforcement of the public-private governance cooperation system.

There will be customized services such as counseling, removal of illegally filmed media, medical care, investigation and legal work, and psychological healing recovery programs.

The city will also operate a specialized counseling center to support digital sex crime victims, and promote the Community Chest of Korea, and digital sex crime prevention and victim support projects.