City of Busan Promotes ‘Busan Spring’ on Taiwanese Subways

The city of Busan is looking to attract visitors once travel restarts by launching a ‘Spring in Busan’ campaign through subway wrapping advertisements in Taiwan’s three major cities, Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung, for a month in April.

This ‘2022 Busan Spring Flower Healing Promotion’ is being promoted along with the Taipei Overseas Public Relations Office in Taiwan to target tourists’ interest in Busan by promoting the city’s spring flowers and spring flower spots

The three lines in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung pass through downtown areas such as City Hall Station, large shopping malls, and public institutions, so about 800,000 people are expected to use the routes during the promotional period.

The city informs about 800,000 citizens of Busan’s spring flowers such as magnolias, daffodils, and canola flowers, as well as Busan’s spring flower spots such as Hwangnyeongsan, Oncheoncheon, and Nakdonggang Ecological Park.

If you connect to the Visit Busan website through the QR code in the advertisement and leave a comment, Busan photo, or travel story, a spring flower kit (KIT) will be provided through a lottery.

Taiwan has a high travel preference for Busan due to its short distance and this Busan Spring Flower Healing Promotion has been well received, including being introduced in major local daily newspapers such as Taiwan Times, Taiwan Yahoo, and Minjung Ilbo.

“As Taiwanese tourists love spring the most among the four seasons in Busan, spring-themed content will capture the hearts of Taiwanese tourists. We will continue to promote tourism attraction marketing through continuous promotions and events,” Sohn Tae-wook, head of the Busan Tourism Promotion Division said.