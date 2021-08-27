City of Busan Provides Mobile Wallet Service Through ‘B Pass’ App

The city of Busan has launched a comprehensive mobile wallet service through the ‘B PASS’ app which launched as part of the Busan Blockchain Regulatory Free Zone project, starting on July 19, 2021.

About 100 major electronic certifications, which were issued by the ‘정부24’ app, can be viewed or submitted on the ‘B PASS’ app. They include the issuance of resident registration (draft of residence registration), certification of registration for business operators, certificate of military service, certificate of qualification for health insurance, application for disability registration, certificate of income, certificate of full payment of employment insurance, and occupational health and safety insurance.

With ‘B Pass’ app, Busan citizens can use the mobile identification and electronic wallet service which is a blockchain service based on Metadium’s decentralized ID (DID) technology.

In addition, along with major electronic certifications, the B PASS app lets users view their COVID-19 vaccination certification and submit a QR code for COVID-19 vaccination certification.