City of Busan Providing Quarantine Guidance to Education Centers

Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education is providing four sessions of special joint quarantine guidance to academies, teaching centers, and others that started Monday and will continue until October 11th.

Large academies in Busan are subject to gathering restrictions until midnight on the 27th.

The city’s education office will provide quarantine guidance to academies and others in accordance with the level two social distancing regulations for schools during the Chuseok holidays.

The city’s five district education offices are each running two special joint guidance teams consisting of 4 people for a total of 40 groups of 80 officials.

The groups will intensively inspect compliance to quarantine rules at large academies, libraries, academies for young children, and teaching centers, among others.