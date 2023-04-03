‘Taste of Busan 2023’ Guidebook Released

The city of Busan has published its free guidebook, ‘Taste of Busan 2023’.

The guidebook introduces local restaurants categorized by different areas and includes English, Japanese, and Chinese translations for foreigners.

You can pick up a copy of the guidebook at tourist information centers in Busan.

There are 163 restaurants introduced in the 2023 Taste of Busan guidebook, which is first selected using recommendations and big data from district and county sanitation departments and expert groups, followed by on-site evaluation, university professors, taste columnists, and influencers.

The final selection was made through verification by about 10 advisory committee members.

This year, they moved away from the existing menu-oriented introduction and tried to include the vivid image of restaurants and the pride of the CEO and chef in the guidebook.

In particular, the chef interviews were produced to give a glimpse into the history of restaurants and the philosophy of Busan food.

It is also available to download as a .pdf file below on the VisitBusan website if you look for the photo below.

Korean/English version