City of Busan Receives Excellence Award at the ‘2021 Local Government Exemplary Case Contest for Supporting Foreign Residents’

The city of Busan announced that it had received the Excellence Award at the ‘2021 Local Government Exemplary Case Contest for Supporting Foreign Residents’ hosted by the Ministry of Public Administration and Security.

For expatriates living in Busan, the mobile application ‘Life in Busan’, operated by the Busan Foundation, received good reviews.

‘Life in Busan’ displays disaster notification messages in 6 languages and provides interpretation or counseling services in 13 languages.

It also provides information about life in Busan in four languages.

The city of Busan will receive a special grant tax of 60 million won with this award.