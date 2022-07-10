City of Busan Receives Letter of Appreciation from Ukrainian Embassy for $100,000 in Relief Fund

The city of Busan said that it had received a letter of appreciation from the Ukrainian embassy for the relief money delivered to Ukraine in March.

In March, when the damage to Ukraine was increasing day by day, including civilian casualties due to the Russian invasion, the city of Busan delivered a relief fund of 100,000 dollars directly to the Ukrainian embassy in Korea.

On the morning of the 8th, Ukrainian Supreme Council member Andrii Nikolayenko personally visited Busan City Hall to express his deep gratitude for the aid and delivered a letter of appreciation from the Ukrainian Embassy.

Lee Byung-jin, Mayor of Busan City Administration, expressed his sincere regret for the Ukraine crisis and said, “Korea is still providing various humanitarian aids such as emergency medical supplies and military uniforms and participating in relief fundraising. In addition, the city of Busan provided relief funds to help the Ukrainian people and held the Light of Peace campaign for three days at Gwangan Bridge, Busan Port Bridge, and the Busan Cinema Center to pray for peace in Ukraine. We hope that the situation will settle down as soon as possible.”

He added, “This is the 30th year since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and Ukraine, and exchanges have been made in various fields such as economy and culture. I hope that Ukraine will soon restore peace and stability and that economic and cultural exchanges with Korea and Busan will be active as soon as possible,” he added.

Jeong Geun, president of the Green Doctors Volunteer Corps also visited and expressed regret for the situation in Ukraine, and said that the relief funds provided by Busan City would be of great help to Ukraine’s medical support fundraising.

The Green Doctors Foundation supported medical volunteer work at a refugee camp in Ukraine in Poland in May, and recently held the ‘Ukrainian Peace Bazaar’ in Busan, and plans to use all the profits from the sale to prepare medical equipment.