Busan News

City of Busan Recruiting 2024 New Media Members

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is actively recruiting for its 2024 New Media Members (citizen reporters) until January 26.

The recruitment includes 80 members in the categories of Blog (50), Photo (5), Video (10), and foreigners (15).

Applicants can apply through Naver Form, and the process involves online applications, judging, phone call interviews, with the final successful candidate presentation expected by February 19.

The city of Busan aims to bring citizens closer to the Civil Department through the eyes and ears of the New Media Members, who play a vital role in conveying information about Busan.

The scope includes various topics, especially key projects like the construction of Gadeokdo New Airport and Busan Common Fish Market Modernization Project.

The recruitment prioritizes local residents and aims to form mentorship relationships, providing opportunities for personal development.

The selected New Media Members will contribute to city administration public relations content for approximately 10 months, participating in workshops and receiving training opportunities.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Hospitalizations of Elderly Patients With Influenza Rising

KMA Divides Busan Into Three Special Warning Areas

Busan Unveils Ambitious Plans for Gadeok New Airport as a Global Hub

Busan Achieves Record-breaking Foreign Direct Investment in 2023

12 Busan Companies Join CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Busan Announces New Changes for the Dongbaekjeon Currency

The Latest

Busan’s First Large-Scale Indoor Public Tennis Court Opens in Saha-gu

Enjoy the Tastes of Nagasaki Aboard the Queen Beetle

BTS Agency Requests Removal of Sculptures, Creating Concerns for Tourism Impact

Five New Year’s Travel Destinations This January in Korea

Jinju City Installs Pedestrian Path Between Railroad Culture Park and Knowledge Industry Center

Bujeon Station Public Parking Lot to Open Ahead of Lunar New Year

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
29 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Mon
3 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
11 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 