City of Busan Recruiting 2024 New Media Members

The city of Busan is actively recruiting for its 2024 New Media Members (citizen reporters) until January 26.

The recruitment includes 80 members in the categories of Blog (50), Photo (5), Video (10), and foreigners (15).

Applicants can apply through Naver Form, and the process involves online applications, judging, phone call interviews, with the final successful candidate presentation expected by February 19.

The city of Busan aims to bring citizens closer to the Civil Department through the eyes and ears of the New Media Members, who play a vital role in conveying information about Busan.

The scope includes various topics, especially key projects like the construction of Gadeokdo New Airport and Busan Common Fish Market Modernization Project.

The recruitment prioritizes local residents and aims to form mentorship relationships, providing opportunities for personal development.

The selected New Media Members will contribute to city administration public relations content for approximately 10 months, participating in workshops and receiving training opportunities.