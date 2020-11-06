Arts & Culture

City of Busan Releases Remaining Festival Schedule for 2020

Busan City News

The city of Busan has announced the festival schedule for the remainder of the year to revitalize the local economy.

The city plans to organize various festivals for citizens and visitors to enjoy safely while following quarantine guidelines.

The following festivals are scheduled to be held in Busan during November and December.

2020 Busan Alleyway Festival – Nov. 21-22, Jung-gu, Seo-gu, Dong-gu, Yeongdo-gu

13th Busan Port Festival – Nov. 28-29, around Busan Port

12th Busan Christmas Tree Cultural Festival – November-January 2021, around Gwangbok-ro area

Bell-tolling Ceremony for New Year’s 2021 – December 31 – January 1, Yongdusan Park

The 2020 Busan Fireworks Festival, which was scheduled to be held on November 7, has been canceled due to the high risk of spreading COVID-19 from large numbers gathering at the event.

For next year’s festivals, the city plans to establish a new festival model and content for the “With Corona” era.

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Seaman’s Club Cancels Annual Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The annual Thanksgiving buffet at the United Seaman’s Club on Pier 8 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more

Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO Begins Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
BEXCO will be holding the Busan International Seafood & Fisheries EXPO 2020 (BISFE) at Exhibition Center I from November 5 through 7.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Gets Underway

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Discover all exhibitors and brands participating at the 19th Seoul International Cafe Show.
Read more

Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off Returns November 29 — Sign Up Now to Join

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 8th Annual Chili Cook-Off at HQ Gwangan returns for another year of fun and great food.
Read more

