City of Busan Releases Remaining Festival Schedule for 2020

The city of Busan has announced the festival schedule for the remainder of the year to revitalize the local economy.

The city plans to organize various festivals for citizens and visitors to enjoy safely while following quarantine guidelines.

The following festivals are scheduled to be held in Busan during November and December.

2020 Busan Alleyway Festival – Nov. 21-22, Jung-gu, Seo-gu, Dong-gu, Yeongdo-gu

13th Busan Port Festival – Nov. 28-29, around Busan Port

12th Busan Christmas Tree Cultural Festival – November-January 2021, around Gwangbok-ro area

Bell-tolling Ceremony for New Year’s 2021 – December 31 – January 1, Yongdusan Park

The 2020 Busan Fireworks Festival, which was scheduled to be held on November 7, has been canceled due to the high risk of spreading COVID-19 from large numbers gathering at the event.

For next year’s festivals, the city plans to establish a new festival model and content for the “With Corona” era.