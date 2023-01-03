City of Busan Reveals Final Three Candidates for its New City Slogan

The city of Busan has selected three final candidates for its new city slogan which will replace “Dynamic Busan”.

The final candidates for the city slogan that will become the new face of Busan are:

— Busan is Good

— Bridge for All, Busan

— True Place, Busan

From today to the 10th, on the Busan city brand official platform ‘On’, it would conduct a survey of citizens’ preferences for the plan.

This preference survey is the final process to include the voices of various Busan citizens in selecting a new city slogan for Busan that will replace ‘Dynamic Busan’.

The city narrowed the final candidates into three through the participation of 13,000 citizens and experts.

They gathered the opinions of 10,000 citizens to define the identity of Busan as a ‘future-oriented, lively, leisurely, global’ city. The final candidate was derived after consultation with ‘Imagination Multiply x’.

2,757 people participated and a total of 3,248 applications were received in the city brand slogan contest.

Here is a look at what the city says about each slogan.

Busan is Good

Busan is Good expresses pride and satisfaction for Busan as ‘Good’, and means a global, original, open, and dynamic Busan. This can be used as ‘Good to Live’ or ‘Good to Work’.

Bridge for All, Busan

The second candidate is Bridge for All, Busan, and its status as a gateway city to Busan is expressed as ‘Bridge’. Busan, which connects everyone, can be used as a ‘Bridge for people’ or a ‘Bridge for the world’.

True Place, Busan

The final candidate is True Place, Busan. It was expressed as ‘true’ with sincerity in each value inherent in Busan. Busan, a true city, can also be used as a ‘True Travel City’ or a ‘True Future City’.

The city expects that the finally selected slogan can be easily used and utilized by anyone in any situation, as the derived city slogan candidates are made flexible to contain the imagination of the city brand freely.

The city plans to decide on a new city slogan for Busan at the Busan City Brand Committee to be held on the 13th, reflecting the results of this citizen preference survey.

A preference survey is also conducted offline at major subway stations, airports, and Busan Station for the online vulnerable. The offline preference survey, in which ‘Imagination Plus +’, a participatory group for citizens of Busan’s city brand, directly participates, will be held from the 4th to the 8th.

Offline preference survey

Date: January 4-8

Location: Conducted at major campaign bases in Busan

Time:

Weekdays 17:00-20:00 / Jungang Station, Yeonsan Station, Dongrae Station, International Finance Center Station

Weekends 12:00-15:00, 17:00-20:00 / Seomyeon Station, Busan Station, Gwangan Station, Haeundae Station, Gimhae Airport, Sasang Station