City of Busan Reveals Winners of the 3rd YouTube Content Contest

The city of Busan announced that it unveiled four winning works (Grand Prize, Grand Prize, and Second Prize 2) of the ‘3rd Busan City YouTube Content Contest’ on ‘Busan Tube,’ the city’s official YouTube channel.

The ‘3rd Busan City YouTube Content Contest’ was held from August 16th to October 28th with the theme of ‘This is the real Busan Vibe’, which will become the pride of Busan people and reveal the identity of Busan.

The city finally selected one grand prize, one grand prize, and two excellence prizes among the contested works through preliminary screening and expert evaluation.

The work selected as the grand prize in this contest was “「Three minutes into Busan — Busan Tour” by Kim Min-soo, which won the award for creatively expressing the beautiful appearance of Busan using easy narration and outstanding video techniques.

The work selected as the grand prize is “Today, we live in Busan” by Jung Ga-eul, which was produced mainly through interviews of Busan residents and foreigners about Busan, so you can feel the sincerity of Busan.

The works selected for the Excellence Prize included “Busan Vibe” by Lee Chang-hoon, which introduced the characteristics of Busan in a friendly way through his own song, and “Hey! How far have you been to Busan? Three idiots’ trip to Busan” by Lee Young-chan and two others.

Along with the release of this award-winning work, the city will also hold a comment event for comments until December 22nd. After watching the award-winning works on ‘Busan Tube’, if you write a review in the comments, 30 people will be selected and provided with a mobile coupon.