City of Busan Seeking Foreigners Living in Busan to Launch its Global Citizen Advisory Group

The 2nd foreign citizen-participatory project to create the “International Tourism City Busan” together is being set up by the City of Busan.

Notice of Global Citizen Advisory Group for International Tourism City

The Busan Metropolitan City Government plans to invite foreign residents to be members of the 「2nd Global Citizen Advisory Council」as the city marks its 4th year of implementing tourism promotional projects, following its designation as an ‘International Tourism City’.

1. Application Period: 20. Feb. 2023 (Mon) ~ 10. Mar (Fri)

  1. 2. Qualifications: Any foreign resident who is interested in promoting tourism in Busan
    • Open to all nationalities, provided, candidates must speak Korean, English, Chinese, or Japanese
      ※ Candidates working in tourism or content creation fields, social media users, or Korean speakers are desirable.
  2. 3. Number of positions: Around 15 members
  3. 4. Term: 2 years (Date of appointment ~ 2024.12.31.)
  4. 5. Roles:
    • Sharing insights on tourism promotional projects
    • Suggesting and advising on policies when relevant organizations or city divisions make a request
    • Promoting tourism to Busan overseas and monitoring project proceedings
    • Details
      1. ① Special Activity: Participating in key events
      2. ② Regular Activity: Carrying out quarterly activities for tourism promotional projects
      3. ③ Volunteering: Promoting Busan via social media outlets & blogs
  5. 6. Benefits:
    • Certificate of Appointment, commission for attending meetings (Regular meetings – twice/year, extra meetings – when required by projects)
    • FAM (Familiarization) tour (1/y), opportunities to participate in various festivals and events held by the city government
    • Members with outstanding results will receive the Mayor’s Award at the end of the year (1~2)
  6. 7. Application:
    • Download: Visit BMC homepage (www.busan.go.kr/)
    • Submit application — [email protected]
      ※ Title of email and attached file: Applicant 000 for Global Citizen Advisory Council
  7. 8. Evaluation:
    • 1st (Paper review): Evaluate credentials based on the submitted application and cover letter
    • 2nd (Interview): Select interviewees after 1st paper review
      • Date: 15. Mar. 2023 (Wed) (Successful candidates will receive an individual notification)
  8. 9. Inquiries

 

Busan City News
Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

