City of Busan Seeking Foreigners Living in Busan to Launch its Global Citizen Advisory Group

The 2nd foreign citizen-participatory project to create the “International Tourism City Busan” together is being set up by the City of Busan.

Notice of Global Citizen Advisory Group for International Tourism City

The Busan Metropolitan City Government plans to invite foreign residents to be members of the 「2nd Global Citizen Advisory Council」as the city marks its 4th year of implementing tourism promotional projects, following its designation as an ‘International Tourism City’.

1. Application Period: 20. Feb. 2023 (Mon) ~ 10. Mar (Fri)