City of Busan Seeking Foreigners Living in Busan to Launch its Global Citizen Advisory Group

A foreign citizen-participatory project to create the “International Tourism City Busan” together is being set up by the City of Busan.

Notice of Global Citizen Advisory Group for International Tourism City

Following Busan Metropolitan City’s designation as the first International Tourism City on January 28, 2020, in Korea, the Busan City Government is seeking foreigners living in Korea to launch the Global Citizen Advisory Group. As applications for participation are now available, please file out your application as follows.

1. Application Period: Monday, November 2, 2020 – Monday, November 23, 2020

2. Eligible candidates: All foreigners living in Busan and interested in Busan tourism

Candidates must speak Korean, English, China or Japanese; there are no requirements for specific nationalities

Candidates working in tourism or content creation, social media users, or Korean speakers are desirable.

3. Number of participants: Around 10 members

4. Period: 2 years

5. Expected Roles

Participating in International Tourism City projects, and sharing creative ideas and project proposals

Offering opinions on city projects from the perspective of a foreigner

Serving in an advisory role at the request of the responsible institution or division for a project

Promoting Busan tourism and monitoring project proceedings

6. Benefits

Appointment letter and allowances for attending meetings will be provided (regular meetings: twice/year, additional meetings when required by projects)

Invitation to familiarization tour (once a year), opportunities to participate in festivals and events hosted by Busan Metropolitan City

Members with outstanding results will receive the Mayor’s Award at the end of the year

Attending regular and tentative meetings (allowances to be paid)

7. Application

Application forms are available for download at Useful Information → Notice board at VISIT BUSAN Homepage (https://visitbusan.net/en/index.do)

Please fill out and submit a copy of your application and self-introduction form (please use the prescribed form)

File name and email subject must be marked as “Candidate for Global Citizen Advisory Group (your name)”

8. Interview Schedule: November 30, 2020

Tentative, successful candidates will receive individual notifications.

9. Inquiries

Email: [email protected]

Responsible Official: Tourism Promotion Division, Busan Metropolitan City (051-888-5294, 5291)