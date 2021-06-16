Image: Busan City Government
City of Busan Seeks Citizen’s Opinions on Yongho-dong Tram Design

BeFM News

The city of Busan will conduct a survey on the preference of citizens for the design of tram vehicles on the Oryukdo Line’s demonstration route of the Busan Metro with the Korea Railroad Research Institute and Nam-gu Office.

The survey is a citizen participation program to choose the design for Korea’s first tram vehicle that will run on the demo section.

Orukdo Line, which spans 5.2 km in length, from SK View Apartment in Yongho-dong to Yongso Intersection in Daeyeon-dong, Nam-gu.

A 1.9 km section of the Orukdo Line from Gyeongseong University and Pukyong National University Station to the IgidaeEogwi three-way intersection will be operated as a demonstration route.

The entire section will be constructed and operated without wires and is scheduled to open in 2023.

 

