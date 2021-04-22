City of Busan Seeks Joint Response to Contaminated Water Release in Fukushima

Busan, Ulsan, Gyeongnam, Jeonnam, and Jeju, the five cities and provinces along the Korea-Japan Strait, held a working-level meeting for joint response at City Hall yesterday afternoon.

These cities and provinces are geographically close to Japan and bordered by the Korea-Japan Strait, and are deeply concerned about the impact of the Japanese government’s decision on the safety of citizens and the marine environment as well as the fisheries industry.

Additionally, the Korea Federation for Environmental Movement in Busan held a press conference in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan yesterday and filed with the Busan District Court a lawsuit against the operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant to ban the release of radioactive contaminated water.

There has also been growing backlash with a conflict this morning when some 20 university students blocked traffic to stop the Japanese consul from coming to work. It was also followed by press conferences by Busan City Council and Buk-gu District Council, condemning Tokyo’s decision.