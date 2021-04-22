Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

City of Busan Seeks Joint Response to Contaminated Water Release in Fukushima

Haps Staff

Busan, Ulsan, Gyeongnam, Jeonnam, and Jeju, the five cities and provinces along the Korea-Japan Strait,  held a working-level meeting for joint response at City Hall yesterday afternoon.

These cities and provinces are geographically close to Japan and bordered by the Korea-Japan Strait, and are deeply concerned about the impact of the Japanese government’s decision on the safety of citizens and the marine environment as well as the fisheries industry.

Additionally, the Korea Federation for Environmental Movement in Busan held a press conference in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan yesterday and filed with the Busan District Court a lawsuit against the operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant to ban the release of radioactive contaminated water.

There has also been growing backlash with a conflict this morning when some 20 university students blocked traffic to stop the Japanese consul from coming to work. It was also followed by press conferences by Busan City Council and Buk-gu District Council, condemning Tokyo’s decision.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
32 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 