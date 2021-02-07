City of Busan Selects Busan Citizen’s Park as the First COVID-19 Vaccination Center

The city of Busan announced that it has selected ‘Busan Citizen’s Park Love House’ in Busanjin-gu as the city’s Number 1 COVID-19 Vaccination Center’ scheduled to open in March.

The ‘COVID-19 Vaccination Center’ is set up to inoculate the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine, which must be kept in a cryogenic state, such as those of Moderna and Pfizer.

In accordance with the government’s vaccination plan, central-regional-regional vaccination centers are established and operated, and regional centers are operated by Gu and Gun, and the head of the center is the head of the local health center. Each district and county will set up a vaccination center for a total of 16 locations, one in March and the rest of the centers scheduled to open in July.

The park was chosen for its public facilities, natural ventilation, large-scale inoculation area, separate entrance and exit lines, self-power generation, electricity, lighting, and facilities, all of which meet the center’s installation standards.

Complete preparations for installation will be done in February before opening in March.

Access to public transportation, ample parking space, cooling and heating facilities, and convenient facilities for the disabled also made it a viable location for the first-of-its-kind center in Busan.

Busan Citizen’s Park has excellent transportation accessibility as it has many city bus stops, Bujeon Station on Urban Railway Line 1, and Bujeon Station on the Donghae Line, and has 902 parking spaces available in the park.

Busanjin-gu, which will be in charge of the operation, said, “We will do active support and efforts at the institutional level in close cooperation with Busan City.”

The inoculation center will be installed in the Citizen Sarangchae building (Love House), which is used as a rest, exhibition, and assembly facility in Busan Citizen’s Park, and the Baeksan Hall and Labyrinth Exhibition Room will be used as the main inoculation space.

When the vaccination center opens in March, the first responders (epidemiology investigators) will be given vaccinations first, followed by vaccinations set by the government, such as the elderly, disabled, homeless facility users and workers, and seniors over 65 in that order.

The city of Busan plans to quickly and safely administer the vaccination by forming 2 to 3 teams with 4 doctors, 8 nurses, and 10 administrative personnel, which can inoculate 600 people per day, per team.