City of Busan Sets its Main Goals for 2021

The city of Busan has set “the safety of citizens” and “economic vitality” as its main goals for 2021.

In the midst of a crisis last year, the city was still able to establish a Covid-19 response system, abolish the Gimhae New Airport Plan, get chosen as an international tourism city, and secured the largest government funding, among other achievements.

With the prolonged pandemic, however, the regional economy is expected to continue to suffer this year while the population outflow, low birthrate, and aging population are expected to change the population and social structure.

Accordingly, the city has chosen its administrative core values as civic safety, economic vitality, marine capital, people-centeredness, and inclusive welfare.

Travel

