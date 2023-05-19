Image: City of Busan
City of Busan Signs a Business Agreement with Live Nation Entertainment

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has signed a business agreement with Live Nation Entertainment to create a comprehensive cultural complex featuring a cutting-edge arena performance hall with 20,000 seats.

Live Nation, known for managing a vast portfolio of live entertainment venues worldwide and representing renowned artists like Beyonce, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Adele, BTS, Black Pink, and Twice, is the leading company in the live entertainment industry.

The signing ceremony, held at the City Hall’s video conference room, was attended by Mayor Park Heong-joon, Live Nation’s senior vice president Gregory Gillin, and B.GET CEO Lee Seung-han. The agreement aims to develop cultural complexes and establish state-of-the-art cultural content, positioning Busan as a cultural and tourism hub.

The agreement encompasses various provisions, including administrative support from Busan City for the smooth development of the complex, Live Nation Korea’s involvement in providing and operating cultural content within the complex, and offering expertise in planning and designing performance halls. Additionally, B.GET Co., Ltd. will be responsible for establishing investment plans, operating the complex, and arranging financing.

Through this partnership, Live Nation has selected a potential site in the Busan area to create a cultural tourism complex, featuring an arena, exhibition facilities, convenience amenities, and accommodations to accommodate concert attendees. The complex aims to foster global talent related to Korean content and contribute to the revitalization of the national economy.

Mayor Park expressed his optimism about the project, stating that the agreement marks the beginning of the Live Nation complex cultural complex in Busan and will significantly contribute to the national economy. He also emphasized the aspiration for Busan to transform into a world-class city, enriched with cultural vibrancy, by leveraging its attractions such as the Osiria Tourism Complex, Haeundae Beach, Busan Fireworks Festival, and G-Star.

