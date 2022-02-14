City of Busan Signs Business Agreement with EBS to Create a Family-friendly Children’s Complex Cultural Spaces

The city of Busan announced that it had signed a business agreement with EBS to create a complex cultural space for children in Busan.

This agreement is to foster the competitiveness of Busan’s cultural city and talented people in the future society through a strategic business partnership between Busan City and EBS.

It focuses on the promotion of space projects using the cooperation on the use of EBS edutech contents for nurturing future talents, cooperation on EBS social contribution for the realization of educational welfare, and participation in cooperation with local companies to revitalize the local economy and foster digital businesses.

Through the agreement, it is expected that a continuous and systematic program will be able to be operated by utilizing EBS’s professional educational and cultural contents in the Busan children’s complex cultural space newly created through today’s agreement, creating an educational experience space using various character IPs, and developing contents cooperatively.

The Busan Children’s Complex Cultural Space is a project to create a creative space for children within a 15-minute living area and a community space where parents can gather and communicate.

They plan to do 11 pilot project sites that will be opened in the first half of this year, and 46 additional sites will be created by the end of the year according to the annual plan.