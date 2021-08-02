Image: Busan City
News

City of Busan Starts “Seven Bridges & Beaches Brand Development Project”

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will start the “Seven Bridges & Beaches” brand development project, one of the core projects of realizing the international tourism city project.

The seven bridges are major maritime bridges in the city, including Gwangan Bridge, Busan Harbor Bridge, Yeongdo Bridge, Namhang Bridge, Eulsukdo Bridge, Shinho Bridge, and Gadeok Bridge.

This project is a preliminary work to turn the seven bridges into tourism resources.

The goal is to attract domestic and foreign tourists by having these bridges and beaches as an integrated tourism brand.

The city plans to develop the brand in the future by having citizen participation contests, operating a consultative body with experts from industry and related organizations, holding year-end and New Year mega-events, and creating a video production/goods/tourism program development and commercialization.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
78 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
27 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 