City of Busan Starts “Seven Bridges & Beaches Brand Development Project”

The city of Busan will start the “Seven Bridges & Beaches” brand development project, one of the core projects of realizing the international tourism city project.

The seven bridges are major maritime bridges in the city, including Gwangan Bridge, Busan Harbor Bridge, Yeongdo Bridge, Namhang Bridge, Eulsukdo Bridge, Shinho Bridge, and Gadeok Bridge.

This project is a preliminary work to turn the seven bridges into tourism resources.

The goal is to attract domestic and foreign tourists by having these bridges and beaches as an integrated tourism brand.

The city plans to develop the brand in the future by having citizen participation contests, operating a consultative body with experts from industry and related organizations, holding year-end and New Year mega-events, and creating a video production/goods/tourism program development and commercialization.