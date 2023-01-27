City of Busan Starts Test Operation of “Visit Busan Pass”

The city of Busan will launch the ‘Visit Busan Pass’, a tourist pass exclusively for foreigners, which allows free admission to paid tourist facilities in the city and public transportation from February 1st.

The first six months will be conducting a trial operation until its official launch in August.

The ‘Visit Busan Pass’ is a free pass-type tourist pass targeting individual foreign tourists, and pass holders can enter 30 paid tourist facilities for free within a given time period for each ticket type.

In addition, the tourist pass is equipped with a rechargeable transportation card function, so foreigners can take care of both Busan tourism and transportation with a single card.

The pass type consists of a 24-hour ticket and a 48-hour ticket, priced at 49,000 won and 69,000 won, respectively. Based on the 24-hour pass, you can enjoy up to 70% discount on the total admission price when using 5 tourist attractions and city tours.

There are a total of 30 paid tourist facilities that can be accessed with the ‘Visit Busan Pass’, including X the Sky Observatory, Haeundae Blue Line Park Beach Train, Lotte World Adventure, Skyline Luge, and the City Tour Bus pass. You can also receive discounts at 77 special discount-affiliated stores.

The ‘Visit Busan Pass’ is sold both online and offline. Offline sales outlets include the first Visit Busan Pass promotion space located on the 2nd floor of Busan Station, 6 tourist information centers in the gateway area (Gimhae International/Domestic Flights, Busan Port), and 10 contract hotels.

In addition, to improve the convenience of foreign tourists, online travel agencies (KK Day, Klook, Trip.com) and Visit Busan Pass official website pre-purchase the pass, and upon arrival in Busan, the pass can be picked up at the gateway area sales office.

During the six-month pilot operation period, the city plans to listen to various opinions from buyers, merchants, and local communities, supplement various infrastructure and operational deficiencies and officially launch the Visit Busan Pass in August.

“We will launch the Visit Busan Pass at the time when the global tourism market is reopening to enhance the status of an international tourist city by increasing the satisfaction of foreigners visiting Busan. By promoting tourist attractions and various F&B in the vicinity as a brand, we expect that it will provide foreigners with a variety of things to see and enjoy in Busan, extending the period of stay and contributing to the revitalization of the local economy,” Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said.

Other details, such as how to use the Visit Busan Pass and member store information, are available in 4 languages ​​(English/Japanese/Simplified Chinese/Traditional Chinese) on the official website of the Visit Busan Pass (www.visitbusanpass.com).

The Visit Busan Pass mobile app (Android/ios) is scheduled to be released in February.