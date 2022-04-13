City of Busan Teams Up With CU, Hite Jinro to Promote 2030 World Expo Bid

As part of the strategy to naturally promote the Busan World Expo in our daily life, the city is conducting joint publicity with BGF Retail and Hite Jinro.

Since January of this year, the city has been using digital billboards at BGF Retail and 2,500 CU convenience stores in Korea to broadcast promotional videos for the Busan World Expo 2030.

Together with BGF Retail, CU Convenience Store products containing phrases to support the bid for the 2030 Busan Expo were launched.

The city also put the official emblem and promotional text (Let’s Run Together to host the 2030 Busan World Expo) on the top of the packages of ‘Heyroo Consomme Flavor Popcorn’, sold locally which has a high sales ranking among CU products and will introduce it nationwide by the end of this year.

By selling products through 15,900 stores, the plan is to spread the enthusiasm to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The city emphasized that it is a promotional strategy for the 2030 Busan Expo aimed at the MZ generation, who are the majority of convenience store consumers.

Heyroo Corn Popcorn is a salty and light popcorn snack, which has sold over 30 million units since its launch in 2011. It is a hit product from ‘Heyroo Spicy Cheese Popcorn’ with added flavors such as milk and cream, and it is very popular in convenience store snacks at CU.

Busan Also Teams Up With Hite Jinro

The city of Busan is also using Hite Jinro, the largest liquor company in Korea, to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The city will release 10 million bottles from May by putting a promotional text to wish for the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo on ‘Chamisul’, the flagship alcoholic beverage product of Hite Jinro.

Hite Jinro has been continuously carrying out sustainable eco-friendly management activities while contemplating the social roles and responsibilities of the company, and these activities are in line with the theme of the 2030 Busan World Expo, ‘The Great Transformation of the World, A Voyage for a Better Future’.

Busan and Hite Jinro are currently planning to discover and promote public-private partnership projects and attract publicity using Hite Jinro’s overseas sales networks in the US, the Philippines, and Vietnam, as well as in Korea.

In particular, four types of fruit liqueurs (grapefruit, green grape, purple grape, strawberry dew) that meet the demand of the 2030 generation and have established themselves as mainstream trends abroad, and fruit-flavored alcoholic beverages such as Dew Tok Tok create a consensus to attract the Busan World Expo 2030.

In order to improve the overseas promotion performance of Hite Jinro’s overseas sales network, the city of Busan devised various measures to approach the 2030 generation in a friendly manner in English, Chinese, and Vietnamese through an advisory meeting with the Busan International Foundation.