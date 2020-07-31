NewsBusan News

City of Busan to Cut Gas Rates by 13% From Today

The city of Busan announced a plan to cut gas rates by 13% from August 1 to relieve the economic burden of citizens financially due to COVID-19.

To secure the economy of Busan citizens and the competitiveness of local industries, the city gas rate has been significantly reduced.

The city decided to reduce the city gas consumer rate by 13% on average to build a foundation for supplying city gas cheaply and reliably to help revitalize the local economy and secure competitiveness of local companies.

The adjustment is expected to save about 120 billion won annually, including 49.6 billion won for city gas housing, 34.1 billion won for industrial use, and 35.3 billion won for other uses.

blank
City of Busan to Cut Gas Rates by 13% From Today

Travel

