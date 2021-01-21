Dine & Drink

City of Busan to do Special Inspection of 2,939 Cafeterias Citywide

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced that it will conduct a special inspection from the 22nd to the 29th at cafeterias to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The facilities subject to inspection are 2,939 group cafeterias at corporations, hospitals, social welfare facilities, daycare centers, and restaurants at construction sites.

Designated departments will be in charge of each facility, such as the Welfare and Health Bureau for hospitals, social welfare facilities, and daycare centers, the Job Economy Office for businesses, and the Building and Housing Bureau for construction sites and restaurants.

The city will check whether the facility’s management manager and users comply with the current quarantine regulations.

 

