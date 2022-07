The Busan Metropolitan Government has decided to freeze the city gas rates to ease the household burden on citizens amid soaring prices and high-interest rates.

With the latest decision, the city’s gas rate will remain frozen for the fifth year since it was raised 0.0384 won-per-megajoule in 2017.

At the “People’s Economic Stability Meeting” held on the 14th, Mayor Park Hyung-joon announced that he would freeze seven types of utility bills, including city gas, until this year.