City of Busan to Have Intensive Quarantine Inspections this Holiday Weekend

The city of Busan decided to devote all efforts to quarantine due to concerns on COVID19 infection spread during the Liberation Day holiday.

The city will check the implementation of quarantine regulations from 6 pm yesterday at major tourist destinations and beaches that are expected to be flocked with visitors.

Intensive inspections will be conducted until the 16th at F&B establishments near Haeundae and Gwangalli Beach, where many tourists are expected to be around.

Intense crackdowns will be carried against people not wearing masks at the beach and local streets nearby.

Starting today, a joint public-private quarantine policy campaign will be held at all beaches in Busan.