City of Busan to Hold a Proclamation Ceremony of “YOLO Galmat-gil”, a Walking Tour Specialized for Tourism

The city of Busan announced that it would hold a proclamation ceremony for the ‘YOLO Galmat-gil,’ a walking tour specialized for tourism with citizens, on an outdoor stage in front of the Oryukdo Skywalk at 10 am on the 19th.

This event was prepared to inform the paradigm shift towards Galmat-gil enjoyed by citizens and domestic and foreign tourists alike by preparing and officially announcing ’10 YOLO Galmat-gils’, a walking tour specialized in city tourism.

About 50 people including Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, as well as participants selected through a nationwide public contest, and Busan officials who want to walk will attend the ceremony.

In addition, when the proclamation ceremony is over, attendees will participate in the “YOLO Galmatgil Citizen Participation Walking Event” and experience the charm of YOLO Galmat-gil by walking along the 5th YOLO Galmatgil course from Oryukdo Sunrise Park to Dongsaengmal.

The YOLO Galmatgil Citizen Participation Walking Event is a program that explores 10 newly selected YOLO Galmat-gil courses while listening to the guidance and commentary of a professional guide for two weeks from March 19th to March 30th. 300 people have been selected by receiving applications for participation from the entire nation through the website.

“We plan to promote various Galmat-gil’s so that tourists can think, ‘If you come to Busan, you must walk this Galmat-gil.’ We will do our best so that citizens and tourists can experience the charm of YOLO Galmat-gils,” Mayor Park said.