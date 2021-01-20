City of Busan to Host Meeting to Discuss International Tourism City Plans Today

The city of Busan will hold a Citizens’ Briefing on the Basic Plan to develop Busan into an International Tourism City at the BEXCO Auditorium today at 2 pm.

The briefing session will be held in a talk concert format to allow communication with citizens online. It will first report on the International Tourism City Basic Plans, followed by a discussion panel.

The city has derived five strategies and 74 detailed projects with the goal of achieving 10 million foreign tourists and becoming one of the world’s top 10 tourist cities.

Since Busan is already a place with excellent world-class tourism resources and infrastructure, it is planning to promote the charm of Busan to the world through the international tourism city projects and conduct systematic and diverse global promotions and marketing activities to make Busan a global tourist city.

Busan was selected as ‘Korea’s No. 1 International Tourism City’ by the government last year and received 50 billion won in support for five years.