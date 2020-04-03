City of Busan to Invest 83.3 Billion Won to Build Forests

The city of Busan announced that it will invest 83.8 billion won this year to make Busan a city of forests through three major projects.

The project to build city wind-path forests is in its design phase.

In the first phase of the project, 7billion won will be used this year to plant 4 forests throughout the city including Gwangmundae-ro expressway, also known as Baekyang Tunnel.

The city will promote the city wind-path forest project until next year and expects to spend 19 billion won in total.

They include creating small parks, small forests, and planting trees to reduce fine dust.