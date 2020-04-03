Image: City of Busan
TravelLocal Destinations

City of Busan to Invest 83.3 Billion Won to Build Forests

BeFM News

The city of Busan announced that it will invest 83.8 billion won this year to make Busan a city of forests through three major projects.

The project to build city wind-path forests is in its design phase.

In the first phase of the project, 7billion won will be used this year to plant 4 forests throughout the city including Gwangmundae-ro expressway, also known as Baekyang Tunnel.

The city will promote the city wind-path forest project until next year and expects to spend 19 billion won in total.

They include creating small parks, small forests, and planting trees to reduce fine dust.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Geumgang Park to Get a Major Facelift

Haps Staff -
Once the top place in Busan for picnics and family outings in the 1960s through the 1980s, the "Geumgang Park Reorganization Project", which has been in progress since 2012, has finally been decided.
Read more
Local Destinations

Construction of a Pedestrian Bridge Across the Nakdong River in Gupo to Begin This Month

Haps Staff -
Construction of a pedestrian bridge across the Nakdong River in Gupo-dong, Buk-gu, Busan will begin next month.
Read more
Local Destinations

Korea in Photos: Marine City’s Blooming Cherry Blossoms

Johnny Kim -
Take a look at the cherry blossom trees blooming around Daewoo Marina Apartments in Marine City.
Read more
Local Destinations

Daejeo Ecological Park Will Close During Yuchae Flower Season

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will completely close Daejeo Ecological Park from today through April 26.
Read more
Local Destinations

Cherry Blossoms Begin Full Bloom in Busan

BeFM News -
The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration said that cherry blossoms in Namcheon-dong started to be in full bloom from yesterday.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Tulips in Bloom at Hwamyeong Arboretum

Haps Staff -
As signs of spring return around the city, the tulips at Hwamyeong Arboretum have come into bloom.
Read more

The Latest

COVID-19 Latest – Social Distancing Campaign Likely to be Extended

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the coronavirus pandemic around Busan and the local area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

City of Busan to Invest 83.3 Billion Won to Build Forests

Local Destinations BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will invest 83.8 billion won this year to make Busan a city of forests through three major projects. 
Read more

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

Dine & Drink hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: Busan Hits 10 Days With No New Local Cases

Busan News BeFM News -
There have been no additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in Busan city in the past 10 days.
Read more

Sakhalin Businessman Makes $100,000 Donation to Help Fight Coronavirus Pandemic in Korea

Lifestyle Janna Ten -
Second-generation Sakhalin Korean Oleg K. Kan, who has been living with his family in Busan for several years, recently donated 122.5 million won ($100,000) USD to the Sarane Yolme City Charity Foundation.  
Read more

Geumgang Park to Get a Major Facelift

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Once the top place in Busan for picnics and family outings in the 1960s through the 1980s, the "Geumgang Park Reorganization Project", which has been in progress since 2012, has finally been decided.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
11.7 ° C
12 °
11 °
40 %
3.6kmh
19 %
Fri
13 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
16 °

Dine & Drink

Wine Sales Rising as People Stay at Home More

Dine & Drink hapsadmin -
As coronavirus has left many people staying home more often in recent weeks, a sharp rise in wine sales has been happening around the nation.
Read more

Busan Bites: Chang Thai Noodles in Centum City

Busan Bites Taehyeong Kim -
Chang Thai Noodles, located on the first floor of the Centum Hotel across from BEXCO in Haeundae-gu, serves up a small sample of Thai treats in its intimate diner.
Read more

Shuttle Delivery Adds More Options in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle Delivery has added more delivery options in the Haeundae area.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Old-Style Korean Pork Cutlets – Ms. and Mr. Wang Tongasu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Any Korean, who has memories of going to a street market with mom or with friends after school, would remember the Korean tongasu in 1980s or 1990s. Here you can taste the good memories.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea