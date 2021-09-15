City of Busan to Operate Chuseok Holiday Information Website

During the Chuseok holiday period, the city of Busan is operating the Chuseok Holiday Information Guide Site where citizens can find the information they need for life at a glance.

The daily life information website contains essential information for citizens in each field such as safety, medical, transportation, tourism, and environment.

The safety section contains the quarantine rules and safety behavior tips for a safe Chuseok holiday, daily quarantine rules in preparation for COVID-19, and temporary closures during the Yeongnak Memorial Park holiday period from September 18-22.

In the medical field, the city plans to support citizens so that they can spend the holiday in a healthy way by notifying hospitals and pharmacies that are open during the holidays, screening clinics, and temporary screening centers that can test for COVID-19.

In the transportation field, you can check real-time traffic information in Busan and the traffic conditions of highways nationwide. In addition, it is expected that it will be possible to move safely by providing information on the expected congestion and detour road conditions in the major highways in the Busan area and the parking area available year-round.

In the tourism field, you can see information about Busan tourist destinations, videos, and photos of Busan travel, as well as online cultural events and exhibition guides, so that you can enjoy non-face-to-face cultural events with your family at home.

In the environment field, the city hopes to minimize inconvenience to citizens and promote a pleasant and clean Chuseok holiday by providing information on the garbage collection schedule for each district and county and the correct way to separate and dispose of garbage that occurs a lot during holidays.