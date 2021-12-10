City of Busan to Operate “COVID-19 Booster Shot Intensive Vaccination Period” For Over 60s This Month

The city of Busan announced that it will operate a ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Intensive Vaccination Period’ for the elderly for one month in December for a safe recovery of daily life.

The city has been encouraging the third inoculation to prevent the spread of the delta mutant virus, to reduce the inoculation effect over time after completion of inoculation, and to preemptively respond to the omicron mutant virus.

In particular, in recent years, as the rate of breakthrough infection and critically ill patients in the elderly aged 60 years or older who received the first vaccination has increased, the third vaccination for the elderly has been made mandatory according to the city.

During the intensive vaccination period for the COVID-19 vaccine, for the convenience of vaccination for the elderly, who have relatively low online access, on-site vaccination is carried out on the same day as the influenza vaccination method that the elderly are familiar with.

During the month of December, seniors over the age of 60 can receive the third dose immediately by visiting a consignment medical institution on the same day without prior reservation.

For those who wish to receive vaccinations according to the plan, the existing advance reservation method will be maintained. In addition, considering that most of the target audience for the tertiary vaccination is the elderly, the Administrative Welfare Center and the head of Lee/Tongban will promote proxy reservations and inoculation support.

The day system of consigned medical institutions will be temporarily suspended to provide convenience so that you can select the day of the week you want and receive the inoculation.

“The third vaccination (booster vaccination) is the only way to protect the health of me and everyone,” Busan Mayor Park Hyung-jun said.