City of Busan to Provide $100,000 in Aid to Ukraine Crisis

The city of Busan announced that it plans to deliver a relief fund of $100,000 to the Ukrainian embassy in Korea to help Ukraine, which is increasingly suffering from civilian casualties due to the Russian invasion.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon also donates a gold brisket with a personal wish for peace and stability in Ukraine as soon as possible.

The city carried out the ‘Peace Light’ campaign to pray for peace in Ukraine at Gwangan Bridge, Busan Hang Bridge, and the Busan Cinema Center, which are Busan’s representative attractions, for three days from the 1st.

It was decided to support this relief fund in a situation where it is urgently necessary to provide relief goods for refugees from the refugees.

“We express our regret for the situation in Ukraine and express our solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” Busan Mayor Park said.

The city has previously helped donate in times of need including 100 million won for the 2008 Sichuan earthquake in China, $100,000 for the 2010 Haiti earthquake, $50,000 for the 2016 Ecuador earthquake, and $50,000 for 2022 for the Philippine typhoon damage.